Closings and Cancellations

UPDATED Wed - 6:00AM

Brevard Academy: TWO HOUR DELAY - NO BUSES ON ICY ROADS

Buncombe County Schools: TWO HOUR DELAY - NO BUSES ON ICY ROADS

First UMC - Hendersonville: TWO HOUR DELAY

Henderson County Public Schools]: TWO HOUR DELAY - NO BUSES ON ICY ROADS

Hendersonville First Baptist Academy: TWO HOUR DELAY

Hendersonville First UMC Pre-School: OPEN AT 10:30AM

Heritage Hall Int'l School: OPEN AT 10AM

HOPE Academy - Hendersonville: OPEN AT 10AM

Immaculata Catholic School: TWO HOUR DELAY - NO BUSES ON ICY ROADS

Mud Creek Christian School: OPEN AT 10AM

Saluda School: TWO HOUR DELAY - NO BUSES ON ICY ROADS

St. James School for Little Folks: OPEN AT 10AM

Transylvania County Schools: TWO HOUR DELAY - NO BUSES ON ICY ROADS