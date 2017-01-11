Send us your favorite snapshot and we will include it on our website. Just email it to 1600@wtzq.com and look for it right here at our daily photo page.

If These Walls Could Sing: An HHS Senior Play Homecoming

For nearly 100 years, the Hendersonville High School Auditorium has stood as an educational, cultural and community icon. It has hosted countless performances, nurtured tens of thousands of students, and fostered traditions that run generations deep. Perhaps the most cherished tradition is the Hendersonville High School Senior Play. Featuring the graduating class, these theatrical productions have become a hallmark of the school.

As Henderson County breaks ground on a new school site, it is time to celebrate this beloved tradition and this beloved building.

If These Walls Could Sing: A Senior Play Homecoming is a benefit performance featuring stars from senior plays past. A curated event, this performance will feature fifteen musical acts including powerful ballads, charming duets, and full production numbers. Come to remember. Come to laugh with your friends. Come to see what community looks like. Song and dance. Celebration and support. This promises to be an emotional evening.

Featured performances include songs from South Pacific, Grease, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Beauty and the Beast, and many more.

Tickets are $5 and available at the front office of Hendersonville High School. Seating is limited, so act fast! All the proceeds will go toward scholarships for HHS students. Come to HHS at 7pm on Saturday, February 18 to reminisce.