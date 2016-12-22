Send us your favorite snapshot and we will include it on our website. Just email it to 1600@wtzq.com and look for it right here at our daily photo page.

Thank you Jay and Debbie Farris for awarding WTZQ radio with the highly coveted 2016 "NOBLE" Prize for broadcasting!

Skating Rink Come to Hendersonville

A new attraction is in downtown Hendersonville this Holiday Season:

a synthetic ice skating rink made from special polymers.

Beginners can learn to skate more easily on the synthetic surface that offers more control than water ice. Lace up your skates and take to the ice! The skating rink is located at the Visitor Center at 201 South Main Street. Ice on Main is open and runs through Sunday, January 1.

Hours are from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and hours on Christmas and New Years Day are 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

The capacity of the rink is 40 people per 45-minute session.

The skating rink is a fundraiser for the Henderson County America in Bloom Committee. America in Bloom is an economic driver, designating communities nationwide as desirable areas to live, work, and visit.

Price of admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Group rates for 10 or more are available.