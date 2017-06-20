Music on Main Street-4th of July

Music on Main Street

Special Fireworks Celebration Concert

July 4, 2017

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street

Hendersonville, NC

Admission is free

Special Fireworks Celebration Concert featuring West Sound

The Music on Main Street concert series presents a Special Fireworks Celebration Concert on Tuesday, July 4th, featuring the music of West Sound. Henderson County will launch a dazzling Independence Day fireworks display at sundown. The launch site will ensure premier viewing of the display from downtown Hendersonville and the Music on Main Street concert area. Enjoy the concert and fireworks from the comfort of your chair at Music on Main Street from 7:00-9:30pm.

As part of the July 4th Celebration all military veterans will be recognized and those currently serving in our armed forces. All men and women having served in the military are requested to attend wearing a cap, t-shirt, or some other source of military identification and those actively serving are asked to wear their uniform to be honored and recognized.

West Sound is a four-piece band playing a wide array of tunes from Motown, Blues, Country, R&B, and the best of the '60's. The band is made up of three brothers: Randy, Oscar and Cecil Weston, plus female singer, Regina Duke. They play such favorites as: My Girl, Sir Duke, Super Freak, Billie Jean, September, 1999, Brickhouse, Get Down Tonight, Blurred Lines, and I Feel Good.

The Special Fireworks Celebration Concert will be held on Tuesday, July 4th at the Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville, NC. Bring a chair and sit back, relax and enjoy the music & fireworks from7:00-9:30pm. The seating area opens after 5:30pm, early admission is strictly prohibited. Hendersonville city ordinance prohibits animals in the event area. Alcoholic beverages, pets, backpacks and coolers are prohibited. Admission is free.

In case of inclement weather the concert will be postponed until 8:00pm; if the weather does not improve by8:00pm the performance will be cancelled.

For additional information or a concert schedule call Henderson County Tourism Development Authority at (828) 693-9708, 800-828-4244 or online at www.visithendersonvillenc.org.

The Music on Main Street concert series is an event of Henderson County Tourism Development Authority.

Entertainment Sponsored by - Morris Broadband

Concert Series Sponsors

Burger King, Firehouse Subs, Asheville Savings Bank, Preferred Realty, &

Henderson County Tourism Development Authority