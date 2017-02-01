Send us your favorite snapshot and we will include it on our website. Just email it to 1600@wtzq.com and look for it right here at our daily photo page.

My Funny Valentine Giveaway Contest Rules

WTZQ “My Funny Valentine” Giveaway

CONTEST RULES

‘2017

1) No purchase necessary.

2) Register by being the 14th caller when you hear any version of the song “My Funny Valentine” from 7am to 10am and 3pm to 6pm Monday, Feb 1st through Thursday, Feb 9th.

3) Prize consists of a single strand Freshwater Pearl Necklace with matching Earrings from Goldcrafting by Philips & Co, $50.00 Certificate for dinner for two at The Black Forest Restaurant, flower arrangement from Choi’s Flowers and chocolates from Kilwins.

4) Must be at least 18 years old to be eligible.

5) Prize winner will be chosen from a random drawing of all entries during the morning show on Friday, February 10th.

6) No cash value in exchange for prize.

7) Employees and family members of employees of WTZQ radio and participating businesses are not eligible to win.

T I M E L E S S M E D I A , I N C .

P.O Box 462 Hendersonville, NC 28793-0462

828-692-1600 – Fax 828-697-1416

www.wtzq.com