Sailor Terry Wilkins riding in the Q mobile unit in the 4th of July parade in Hendersonville. Photo by Edgar Ward.
21st Annual "Chalk It Up!" Registrations Begins
Hendersonville's premier fun, free, family friendly event, "Chalk It Up!" is celebrating its 21st year on July 15. Registration begins Monday June 5. Applications are available at Narnia Studios, 315 N. Main Street.
Categories for the contest are 5 & under, 6-8 years old, 9-12 years old, 13-20 years, 21 & over, professional. The event is free and registration begins June 5th and lasts until the spaces are filled. The chalk is provided with each artist receiving 20 different colors. No outside medium is allowed. There are 5 winners in each age category and the local merchants donate the prizes for those winners. The professional category has one ‘best of show’ winner.
For more information: 828-697-6393