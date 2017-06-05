Send us your favorite snapshot and we will include it on our website. Just email it to 1600@wtzq.com and look for it right here at our daily photo page.

Introducing... Smokey!! Tom Brown's new kitten. (Now all he needs is a Bandit!).

Music on Main Street-June 2017

Music on Main Street

June 16, 2017

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street

Hendersonville, NC

Admission is free

Flashback and Classic Corvette Cruise-In

Kick-off the weekend on Friday, July 16th at the Music on Main Street concert series. The concert features the group Flashback. Flashback is a six-piece band is based in Charlotte, NC. They play a wide array of tunes from Motown, Beach, Disco tomusic of today. The band’s song list includes: Brown Eye Girls, Celebration, Dock of the Bay, Friends in Low Places, Walk This Way, Uptown Funk, Soul Man, and Rolling in the Deep.

The evening includes aspecial Corvette Night car show. Local owners will be showcasing their vintage and antique Corvettes. The restored cars will be located in front of the Visitor Center, between Allen Street and Caswell Street, which will be closed to traffic. For more information about the Corvette shows call (828) 674-9211.

Bring a chair and sit back, relax and enjoy the music from 7-9pm. Seating area opens after 5:30pm; early admission is strictly prohibited. Hendersonville city ordinance prohibits animals in the event area. Alcoholic beverages, backpacks and coolers are prohibited. Admission is free.

In case of inclement weather the concert will be postponed until 8pm; if the weather does not improve by 8pm the performance will be cancelled.

For additional information or a complete concert schedule call the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority at (828) 693-9708, 800-828-4244 or go online to visithendersonville.org.

The Music on Main Street concert series is an event of the Henderson County TDA.

Concert Series Sponsors

Burger King, Firehouse Subs, Asheville Savings Bank, Preferred Realty, &

Henderson County Tourism Development Authority