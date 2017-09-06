The Breakfast Club's Mark & Paige broadcasting live from the NC Apple Festival on Labor Day.
Pardee-UNC Healthcare - Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Pardee UNC Healthcare is hosting a prostate cancer education session on September 14th from 6 to 7pm at the Pardee Cancer Center – Dr Glover Little will provide a 20-minute talk about prostate cancer with an opportunity for open or private questions with him afterwards. Prostate screenings will then be held on the 19th and 21st of Sep. The session and the screenings are free – to register call 698-7317