Send us your favorite snapshot and we will include it on our website. Just email it to 1600@wtzq.com and look for it right here at our daily photo page.

Parade at the 54th Annual Coon Dog Day in Saluda, NC this weekend.

FRP's The Dixie Swim Club

Don’t miss the Flat Rock Playhouse production of “The Dixie Swim Club”

Starring WTZQ’s The Breakfast Club’s very own – Paige Posey!

Running through July 22

Call 693-0731 for tickets or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Designing Women, The Golden Girls, Steel Magnolias, Ya-Ya Sisterhood... Make way for The Dixie Swim Club – a hilarious and touching comedy about five Southern women who prove that friendships can last forever.

“It shows how love and friendship endure.” – Florida Today

“Cute, funny and touching comedy...” – StageMagazine.org

“...full of colorful female characters whose lifelong friendship tugs on the heartstrings, even while their humorous antics induce side-splitting laughter.” – Lexington Herald Leader