GET PUMPED! for the Hope Chest for Women

GET PUMPED! WTZQ radio and volunteers and business sponsors from the community are taking over the Triangle Stop Food Stores/Marathon Gas stations all across Henderson County this Friday, October 27th to raise money and awareness for The Hope Chest for Women, WNC! A portion of the gas profits for the entire day from every Triangle Stop location will be donated to The Hope Chest. The Hope Chest for Women, Inc. was founded in 2003 to relieve some of the burdens created by breast or gynecological cancer treatment costs. Main sponsors for GET PUMPED! this year are Triangle Stop Food Stores and Skyland Automotive Group. Supporting sponsors are: Brotherstone Granite, Piano Emporium, St Lukes Hospital, Summey Plumbing, Cocula Mexican Restaurant, Lifecare Center of Hendersonville. Participating locations:

Store # 200 701 N. Main Street, Hendersonville

Store #209 2545 Chimney Rock Hwy., Hendersonville

Store #202 1484 Ozone Road , Saluda

Store # 214 4197 Haywood Road, Horse Shoe

Store #205 3614 Hendersonville Hwy., Pisgah Forest

Store #215 754 Upward Road, Flat Rock

Store #216 2400 Asheville Hwy., Hendersonville

Store #220 95 Terminal Drive, Fletcher